Man in custody after firing shots at car burglar in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A man is in custody after shooting a suspect trying to break into his car early Friday, Sept. 6.

According to officials, the incident happened near 105th and Darnel around 4:16 a.m. The man saw someone breaking into his car and confronted him. A physical confrontation ensued, and the burglary suspect began to run away. While the burglary suspect was running, the man fired shots at him.

The man who fired the gun was arrested and criminal charges will be presented to the District Attorney’s office in the upcoming days.

Milwaukee police are still seeking the burglary suspect. It’s unknown if he sustained any injuries.