MPS rolls out state-of-the-art football fields, tighter security at games

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) debuted two state-of-the-art football fields Friday night, Sept. 6 funded by donors including the Green Bay Packers. School officials are also keeping a tighter watch on security at games following a brawl at South Stadium last week.

"This is a long time coming. To give our young people that opportunity to play on a state-of-the-art field with AstroTurf, just like many other students around this great state of Wisconsin," said Milwaukee Public School Superintendent Keith Posley.

Pulaski and Vincent Stadiums are two of the four shared football fields in the district.

"We're excited to be able to offer that to our young people," Posley said.

However, the growth of the program is still facing obstacles and security concerns. Last Friday, Aug. 30 a brawl broke out in the concessions area of South Stadium, prompting the help of nine Milwaukee police squads. According to MPS, the fight put the game in time out. The stadium evacuated and the final quarter of the Riverside vs. Bay View game was played to empty stands.

"We make sure that our fans and our spectators, our children, our students, our teachers, staff -- anyone that shows up on our fields are safe," said Posley.

Superintendent Keith Posley said, school security has a handle on making sure future games are safe; all fans are scanned for weapons before entry.

"There is no reason to be worried about coming out," Posley said. "Please come out."