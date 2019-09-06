Novel Foster pleads not guilty to charges in fatal shooting of Anthony Moton

MILWAUKEE — Novel Foster pleaded not guilty on Friday, Sept. 4 to charges associated with the fatal shooting of Anthony Moton near 10th and Burleigh last month.

Foster faces one count of second degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the 10th and Burleigh around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 22. They found Moton who was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed Moton suffered two gunshot wounds to his back.

The complaint said on the morning of the shooting, Novel Foster dropped off his vehicle near 10th and Burleigh so it could be worked on. A few hours later, the complaint said Foster stopped by to check on the progress and help where he could. At one point, Foster went and looked toward the corner store, and two women from the neighborhood yelled at Foster for looking at them. Foster tried to explain that he was not looking at them, but the complaint said they continued to yell obscenities at him. Foster warned them to leave, telling them, “This is how people get killed.”

The associate of Foster said one of the women called her boyfriend to the scene, and Foster was armed with a handgun. He said Foster approached the vehicle the boyfriend was in, and they “bumped fists.” One of the women then ran toward the vehicle and told the boyfriend to fight Foster. Foster then began shooting toward the vehicle while fleeing on foot.

The complaint said 15 spent casings were located in the roadway.

Three days after the shooting, on Aug. 25, police were dispatched to 37th and Burleigh to locate Foster — who was spotted on foot. He was arrested at 38th and Burleigh, and police found 9mm ammunition in his pocket. Two firearms were found on a cement parking slab at 37th and Burleigh.

Foster is due back in court on Oct. 8.