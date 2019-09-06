× Pentagon takes back money for Fort Campbell middle school project to fund border wall

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — The Trump administration is reallocating $3.6 billion in military construction funding to pay for a wall on the US-Mexico border. That includes more than $62 million given to Fort Campbell for a new middle school on post.

The middle school project is one of 127 military projects on the chopping block.

Tennessee Congressman Jim Cooper issued a statement about the decision to defer the funds.

“President Trump has stooped to new lows in trying to illegally fund more border wall,” Rep. Cooper wrote. “His latest funding grab includes raiding $63 million that was slated to build a much-needed middle school at Fort Campbell. Our troops and their families deserve better…President Trump should not be hurting the troops with young children at Fort Campbell this way,”

The middle school construction project was going to entail renovating the old Fort Campbell High School for 6th, 7th and 8th graders. The current middle school is reportedly overcrowded. In some classes, there are 30 students.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon announced that in order to build 11 sections of President Trump’s long-promised border wall it would be taking back money. Other projects on hold at domestic and overseas bases include improvements to roads, shooting ranges, missile launch pads and hangars.

The funds will pay for 175 miles of fencing at the border.