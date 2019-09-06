Police: Man shot, wounded while riding in vehicle near Bluemound and Hawley
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night, Sept. 5 near Bluemound Road and Hawley Road. It happened around 7:50 p.m.
According to police, a 20-year-old man was shot by a known suspect. The suspect fired multiple shots into a moving vehicle, striking the victim.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injury.
This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the known suspect.