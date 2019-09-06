Son of former Gov. Scott Walker may run for Congress

MADISON — Former Gov. Scott Walker’s son announced Friday, Sept. 6 a possible candidate to replace retiring Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner — his son.

Gov. Walker tweeted:

Many great potential GOP candidates in 2020 WI 5th CD race. I’ve worked closely with many: @SenFitzgerald, @LeahVukmir, @SenatorKapenga, @DaleKooyenga & others. My son @MattWalkerWI is also considering a run. He believes there needs to be a counter from his generation to @AOC — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 6, 2019

Sensenbrenner will be retiring at the end of his term in Jan. 2021.

Matt Walker joins a long list of Republicans, including several prominent office holders, who are looking at running to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, who has held the seat since 1978.

Others considering it include: former U.S. Senate nominee Leah Vukmir; her Republican challenger Kevin Nicholson; Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald; state Sens. Dale Kooyenga and Chris Kapenga; state Rep. Adam Neylon; Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow; Ben Voelkel, spokesman for Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson; and Vince Trovato, another early Trump backer and his first state director in 2016.

A Matt Walker candidacy could make for some interesting debate around the family dinner table. His younger brother, Walker’s other son Alex, worked on Vukmir’s Senate campaign last year. He is now running the re-election campaign for Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, who represents southeast Wisconsin in Congress.

Wisconsin Democratic Party spokeswoman Courtney Beyer called Matt Walker unqualified and branded his potential candidacy as “a new level of petty for Scott Walker.”

“His former friends and supporters also considering a run must be fuming,” Beyer said.