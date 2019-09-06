South Milwaukee police seek your help, information to locate Jorge Marquez

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee police are asking for your help to locate Jorge Marquez of Milwaukee, a person of interest who may be tied to the attempted theft of a motorcycle, a police pursuit and then a crash.

Officials say on Wednesday morning, Sept. 4, South Milwaukee police received a call from a resident on Sycamore Avenue that indicated someone was trying to steal her motorcycle. When confronted by the owner, two suspects fled the area in a silver vehicle. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled at a high rate of speed. After a few blocks, the pursuit was terminated.

A short time later, a passing motorist alerted officers of a crash at the intersection of Pennsylvania and Rawson. Witnesses reported two persons fled on foot in different directions.

A K-9 unit from the St. Francis Police Department was able to locate one of the suspects, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, in a wooded area.

If you have information that could lead police to Marquez, you are urged to call South Milwaukee police at 414-768-8060 or call 911. You can remain anonymous.