‘Try to be as safe as possible:’ Police speak out after shoplifting call led to pursuit, 3-vehicle crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We're learning new details about how a shoplifting call in Greenfield led to a high-speed police chase early Thursday morning, Sept. 5. The chase ended in a three-vehicle wreck.

The crash was captured by surveillance cameras at a nearby gas station.

"The decision to pursue a vehicle is always a fluid situation," said Eric Lindstrom, Greenfield Police Department Captain.

Greenfield Police Captain Eric Lindstrom spoke with FOX6 News about the factors in this chase.

It started around 12:20 a.m., after Greenfield officers were dispatched to a retail theft at Meijer on Layton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle headed eastbound on Layton Avenue without headlights on. The driver failed to stop for officers -- continuing at speeds up to 90 miles per hour.

Less than 20 seconds later, as the vehicle entered the intersection at 13th Street and Layton Avenue, it struck two occupied vehicles. The vehicle being pursued rolled over and come to rest on the roof. That vehicle was reported stolen out of Milwaukee. Meijer merchandise was found inside.

"There's always that process when a crime happens of, you don't know why people are fleeing. Are they fleeing just for that original crime? Is there more behind the scenes to it?" said Lindstrom.

Dashcam video shows the car weaving through construction barrels. The construction on Layton Avenue would ultimately be one of the reasons this pursuit ended in a wreck.

The fleeing vehicle lost control as it hit construction barrels before hitting two other vehicles. One of the drivers hit is seen getting out of the car, unable to stand.

The innocent people impacted are also a factor police consider.

"We try to be as safe as possible in determining whether it's safe to pursue someone. Unfortunately, sometimes things like this happen, where a set of circumstances arises, a crash may occur. That's obviously not any intent that we have to put any civilians in harm's way," said Lindstrom.

Three people were taken to the hospital -- including two men from the fleeing car. All have been treated and released.

Charges were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.