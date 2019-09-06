Unique genetic models: At the heart of all medical advances, lies clinical research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE - It's a staggering statistic -- one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime. Getting state-of-the-art care can make all the difference and part of that care comes from clinical research. Dr. Carmen Bergom, a radiation oncologist with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about advances from clinical research.

The Medical College of Wisconsin in partnership with Froedtert & MCW health network is asking you to help support critical cancer research by stepping out on Saturday, Sept. 28 for Cancer Crush.

What do you hope to find out with the study?

More than half of cancer patients undergo radiation, and while the therapy can help cure the disease, radiation exposure during the treatment of breast and lung cancers frequently causes collateral damage to the heart.

This pioneering study into how genes can influence radiation sensitivity in order to discover new therapeutic targets to limit or reverse subsequent heart complications.

Why do you focus on breast cancer research?

By focusing on using unique genetic models to enhance the therapeutic ratio of radiation, this research will ultimately lead to more effective and personalized cancer care.

Because Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Clinical Cancer Center is part of an academic medical center, unlike other health systems in Eastern Wisconsin, patients benefit from the latest personalized treatments.

Cancer Crush supports research and research is the key to advancing care, to find new pathways to prevent, detect, or treat cancer.

How do events like this support your work?

As a mother with daughters, a sister, and a daughter, I am personally invested in continuing to work to prevent, detect and treat breast cancer.

Cancer Crush supports research and research is the key to advancing care, to find new pathways to prevent, detect, or treat cancer.

For more info about how you can help crush cancer, visit mcwcancercrush.com.