'We welcome him:' Brantley Gilbert to perform at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Feb. 8

MILWAUKEE — Country singer Brantley Gilbert will perform at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Feb. 8 as part of his Fire’t Up Tour with Chase Rice, Dylan Scott and Brandon Lay.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

“We look forward to Brantley Gilbert showing us all why ‘Country Must Be Country Wide’ as we welcome him to Fiserv Forum on Feb. 8, 2020,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha.