MILWAUKEE — A carjacking led to a pursuit and then crash on Milwaukee’s south side Saturday afternoon, Sept. 7.

Police tell FOX6 News the chase ended near 9th and Pierce just before 3 p.m.

Officers were chasing the stolen car that was taken in an armed carjacking a couple miles away a few hours earlier.

Two men inside, a 32-year-old and 40-year-old, were arrested at the scene. They were then taken to the hospital to be checked out.