Brewers fan battling sepsis gets surprise hospital visit from infielder Hernán Pérez

September 7, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers infielder Hernán Pérez surprised a fan being cared for at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Sixty-seven-year-old Luis Rivera-Soto is a cancer survivor, his family tells FOX6 News. He's undergone several surgeries and has had a feeding tube for the past several years. Family says Rivera-Soto continues to have health complications and is frequently in and out of the ICU. This week, Rivera-Soto was hit with the news that he has sepsis, a life-threatening complication caused by an infection that causes organ failure.

Although not able to speak, Rivera-Soto still finds a way to request an AM/FM radio to listen to Brewers' games. Family says nurses and doctors who care for Rivera-Soto, know his radio needs to be next to him at all times playing the games live.

On Saturday, Rivera-Soto communicated with Brewers Hernán Pérez at his bedside, pretending to swing a baseball bat -- getting a laugh from Pérez and the crowd gathered in the room.



Rivera-Soto crossed his arms over his chest signing "love" to Pérez before motioning "thank you."

An incredible moment captured on camera. One Rivera-Soto won't soon forget.

