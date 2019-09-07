MATC hosts expo to celebrate police, fire and EMS professionals in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK -- Our first responders help us every day -- it's no surprise they have careers that many people want! Milwaukee Area Technical College hosted an event dedicated to first responder professions on Saturday, Sept. 7. Christina stopped by the event to learn more about careers in fire safety, police and more!

About MATC First Responder expo (website)

Milwaukee Area Technical College will host a free, public “Fire Police EMS Expo” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Oak Creek Campus, 6665 S. Howell Ave. The Expo is designed to encourage adults and children to explore, understand and celebrate the work of firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians. MATC trains students for careers in all three protective services fields.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Flight for Life helicopter will arrive for viewing at noon (weather/emergency dependent). Visitors also can watch demonstrations and view displays of vehicle extraction, protective services training standards demonstrated by MATC instructors and students, police dogs and motorcycles. Interactive activities for children and adults include an obstacle course, a coloring contest and exploration of the Fire Safety Survive Alive house.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Expo also features a protective services job fair, safety fair, free gun safety locks, and an auction benefiting the Milwaukee Area Junior Fire Institute and the Police Officer Support Team. There will be food for purchase, free parking and free Expo t-shirts for the first 1,200 visitors.

Co-sponsors include The Milwaukee Fire Historical Society, Martin Law Office, WaterStone Bank, Bell Ambulance, and Modern Woodman of America. More than 30 local fire, police, and EMS organizations will participate in the Expo.