Silver Alert issued for 92-year-old John Haines, last seen at West Allis Memorial Hospital

WEST ALLIS — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 92-year-old West Allis man. Officials say John Haines was with a relative at West Allis Memorial Hospital Saturday evening, Sept. 7 and has not returned home as expected.

West Allis police describe Haines as a white male, standing 5’4″ tall, and weighing 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a lack Army Air Corps hat, dark color windbreaker with “Every Day is a Victory” on it (an Honor Flight jacket).

Officials believe Haines may be driving a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with WI plates 368-HMY. He has a bumper sticker that reads “Served in WWII.”

Anyone with information on Haines is asked to call West Allis police at 414-302-8000.