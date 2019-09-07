Special glasses allow North Carolina woman to see for the first time in 25 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- After more than two decades, one North Carolina woman is finally able to see after years of being blind.

For 25 years, potter Kerry Wilson has learned to live in darkness. A rare disease took her sight and her ability to watch her children grow up.

“I have seven grandchildren and I don't know what any of them look like,” Wilson said. “It’s like my world was normal again. I could see color and faces, and I can see written words.”

eSight, a Canadian company, is helping people with visual impairments by providing them with special glasses.

Now, Wilson can see her adult children. After years of only remembering their young faces, she is able to know what they look like now.

“I’m trying to figure out what family members they look like,” she said.

Unfortunately, she only has the glasses for a trial week. The high-tech device costs between $8,000 and $10,000 but a local Lions Club is working to help raise the money needed to bring the world back into Wilson's view.

“It’s very exciting to be able to see colors again because It's something I haven't seen in 25 years,” she said.