2 arrested, 2 sought after retail theft, chase, crash in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — Two Milwaukee men were arrested following a retail theft and pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in Germantown Sunday evening, Sept. 8.

Police said around 7:30 p.m., following a report of a retail theft in progress at Walmart on Appleton Avenue, the suspect vehicle was located, and the driver fled officers — headed southbound on Appleton Avenue.

The driver crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle, light poles, and various other objects along the roadway, police said.

Two occupants, ages 33 and 26, were arrested. A search was underway for two others — who fled the scene.

No one was hurt.

The two men who were arrested were taken to jail on theft and eluding charges.