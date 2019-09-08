245 lbs. lost! One woman’s secret to success

Posted 10:00 pm, September 8, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- A lifelong struggle to lose weight. Then one thing changed everything. Could it work for you? Her slimdown secret, Wednesday on FOX6 News at 10.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.