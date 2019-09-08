California mother taught her son a lesson after he was suspended from school for 5 days

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. -- A California mother took a different approach to punishment after her son was suspended from school.

“I just thought of something," said Nyia Williams. "You know, what can I do for my son as a punishment?"

Williams, a mother of four, decided to teach her son, Amaurryon Johnson, a valuable lesson when she found out the high school junior had been suspended from school for five days. She wanted more than a typical punishment.

“My yard is already done," said Williams. "He’s done the yard perfect all summer, since the first time he got suspended."

Instead of taking away a laptop or his phone, she put up a post on Facebook, offering her son's lawn mowing services -- free of charge for those in need.

To her surprise, dozens of people responded to the offer.

“I just thought it was such an awesome thing that she was doing," Stephanie Cruz said. "I just thought, 'We can help and save a couple of hours to help her teach her son what she wanted to do.'"

Amaurryon hit the ground running, one lawn at a time.

“I really appreciate this," said Amaurryon. "I don’t really know what to say. After doing one or two,I started liking it.”

Williams said she was hopeful the lesson in hard work would keep her son out of trouble, while also teaching him the value of giving back.

"At the end of the day, I still felt great about teaching the lesson to my son," Williams said.

“I felt like, I took from the community, so it’s good to give back to the community," Amaurryon said.

He said he would continue to mow lawns after his suspension to earn extra cash.