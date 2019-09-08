Arizona family reunited with missing dog 4 years after they last saw him

PHOENIX — Missing for four years, a lost dog was finally reunited with his family.

Tony and Sara Torres admitted they had nearly given up hope after their dog, Chewy, disappeared four years ago.

Miraculously, a good Samaritan found Chewy and brought him to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

“My mom rushes in my room and says, ‘They found Chewy!’ And I’m like, ‘Chewy, what the heck?’” Sara Torres said.

The Torres family first found Chewy abandoned an alley in their backyard. At the time, he was covered in chewing gum.

“He was really spunky,” said Sara Torres. “We named him Chewy because of the gum, but he also liked to chew on things.”

They cleaned him up and took him to the vet, where they made a decision they would come to be grateful for — spending the extra money to get Chewy a microchip.

He was part of the family for just six months before the Torres’ suspected someone may have taken Chewy from the yard. Weeks, months, and even years passed, but Chewy never returned.

“It’s hard, because after four years not seeing him, we just sort of expected that he wasn’t going to come back again,” Tony Torres said.

When he was found, Chewy was in really bad shape.

“When this dog came in, he literally was on death’s door,” said Jose Santiago, MCACC spokesman. “This dog was crushed. It was obvious he had received trauma from a type of animal.”

Chewy had a broken jaw, was severely infected, and eventually had to have a leg removed.

“It was really hard to hold back tears when we saw him just lying there, you know, not really moving,” Sara Torres said.

The Two Pups Wellness Fund stepped in to save the day — and Chewy’s life. The organization paid for all of Chewy’s medical expenses.

The family was reunited, and forever grateful.

“They’ve helped us so much, in all of this, to pay for all the surgeries and stuff like that,” Tony Torres said.

A story like this really sends that message home to people about how important it is to microchip your pet.

“If that information is there, we’re going to find you,” said Santiago. “We’re going to get you that dog back. We’re going to get you that family member back.”

In the four years Chewy was missing, the family adopted six other animals, so he has have lots of company now.