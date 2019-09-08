× Kanye West brings Sunday Service to his hometown of Chicago

CHICAGO — Kanye West decided to grace his hometown of Chicago with Sunday Service this weekend.

The rapper held his signature hip-hop and gospel pop-up event on Chicago’s Northerly Island for a crowd of eager fans. Tickets for the free event were released on Saturday and were snatched up within minutes, according to CNN affiliate WGN.

The service, under damp skies, lasted over an hour and featured exuberant versions of West’s “Jesus Walks,” Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and a handful of gospel songs.

Fellow Chicago native Chance the Rapper also made an appearance, singing his iconic verse on “Ultralight Beam.” For those who missed it, you can watch a replay of the Chicago event on the Sunday Service website.

For the unacquainted, West has been taking Sunday Service on the road in performances across the country. Last month he brought the event to Dayton, Ohio, to honor the victims of an August 4 mass shooting in the city. Earlier this year, he held a special Easter Sunday edition at Coachella.

Chicago’s Sunday Service comes just weeks ahead of an anticipated new album from West.

A few weeks ago, Kim Kardashian West shared what appears to be her husband’s tracklist for an upcoming album called “Jesus Is King.” According to the photo, which is also currently posted on his website, the album looks to be due on September 27.