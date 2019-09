Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shorewood--Lucas Florsheim is senior at Shorewood High School. He runs cross country and track. Lucas started running in 7th grade, but he really started making strides when he was a freshman. He says that's when he realized he could be really good at running. Lucas finished 8th in 2018 in the division two state cross country meet. This season he says he has been training hard to win the title.

Lucas Florsheim

Shorewood High School

Senior

Cross country and Track