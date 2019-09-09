16-year-old student invented an accessory for the iPad and sold it nationwide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The local student who designed an accessory for the iPad and used the latest tech tools to make it a success!

Apple is set to unveil its latest gadgets at an event in Cupertino Tuesday, but today we take a look at the impact of their products specifically, how one 16 year old saw an opportunity to enhance the iPad!

At just 16 years old Samson Taxon is less interested in Instagram and more concerned with creating!

Recently we caught up with Samson. He told us, "I’m very into technology, making things in general. My grandfather was an electrical engineer and he really got me into making things, but I’ve always had an interest in taking things apart and knowing how things work and wanting to create things that are new."

The Los Angeles area student has already made an iPhone game and an app to help you study which all led him to design a 3D printed iPad accessory called GRP.

On Apple’s latest iPad pro the Apple pencil magnetically attaches to the side, but it doesn’t always stay there. So, Samson designed the tiny stick on GRP and thought others might find it useful, too!

He placed the $10 accessory on Kickstarter and the item was fully funded in the first day! Sales have since topped 500 units.

Samson mentioned, "people who have received theirs are very happy with it. I've been getting more suggestions about changing the design."

And still, no one who bought one knows they’re dealing with a junior in high school, further proof tech tools can make anyone a success story!

"It’s amazing that like people my age can get into this. You don’t have to have a degree yet, you don’t have to have experience working at a job, you can get started just with your phone or computer," says Samson.