US legend Bob Dylan performs on stage during the 21st edition of the Vieilles Charrues music festival on July 22, 2012 in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France. AFP PHOTO / FRED TANNEAU (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/GettyImages)
Bob Dylan to perform at The Eagles Ballroom on Oct. 26
MILWAUKEE — Bob Dylan is scheduled to perform at The Eagles Ballroom on Saturday, Oct. 26. The show begins at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. Reserved seating and general admission will be available.