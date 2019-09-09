Bob Dylan to perform at The Eagles Ballroom on Oct. 26

Posted 12:01 pm, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 12:11PM, September 9, 2019

US legend Bob Dylan performs on stage during the 21st edition of the Vieilles Charrues music festival on July 22, 2012 in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France. AFP PHOTO / FRED TANNEAU (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/GettyImages)

MILWAUKEE — Bob Dylan is scheduled to perform at The Eagles Ballroom on Saturday, Oct. 26. The show begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. Reserved seating and general admission will be available.

 

