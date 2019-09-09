× Cirque du Soleil AXEL is coming to Milwaukee, with a total of 6 shows at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Cirque du Soleil announced Monday, Sept. 9 its new on ice spectacle that will spin you into the vibrant world of AXEL. AXEL will be gliding into Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee for six performances only from January 9-12.

This new production features skating, acrobatics on ice, visual effects, and live music that integrates popular songs with new original scores.

Tickets are available online at cirquedusoleil.com/axel.

Show Schedule

Thursday, January 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 11 at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 12 at 1:00 and 5:00 p.m.

According to a press release, this newest Cirque du Soleil creation brings a new look to the world of ice skating by introducing us to the discipline of freestyle skating. This fresh take on skating combined with the skill and power of traditional pairs, solo, and adagio work allows Cirque du Soleil to set the stage for high calibre ice skating of all kinds.