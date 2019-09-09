Deff-initely Milwaukee: ESPN reporter and host shares what it takes to work at the network

MILWAUKEE — During college football season, ESPN’s College GameDay visits campuses across the country. One woman at the center of all that action is Jen Lada.

Lada, a former FOX6er, is now calling Milwaukee home and shares with Carl Deffenbaugh why it’s special to be back . She reveals why authenticity has been so important to her career and her approach to telling compelling and emotional feature stories.

Plus, in the FOX6 pack of questions, Angelica Sanchez offers some great recommendations for food around Milwaukee and explains why she should be in charge of the FOX6 Garden.

