‘Difficult to plan for:’ Sheriff warns against crossing into Area 51 ahead of Sept. 20 ‘Alienstock’ event

RACHEL, Nev. — The Lincoln County sheriff warned people not to cross into the heavily guarded military installation known as Area 51 during any of the planned events Sept. 20.

The event was hatched by Matty Roberts to invade the desolate Nevada desert.

“I am trying to advocate against the storming as much as I can,” said Roberts. “I just want a gathering of all these weirdos in the desert.”

The 20-year-old from Bakersfield, California sent the internet buzzing when he created the event to Storm Area 51 to “see them aliens.”

The idea evolved into a three day music festival dubbed “Alienstock” centered in tiny Rachel, Nevada, which has a population of just over 50 people.

“We don’t know whether there’s going to be 50 or 50,000 people,” said Sheriff Kerry Lee. “It’s a little difficult to plan for.”

Officially, authorities were planning on estimates of up to 30,000 attendees.

“Our two big things are going to be medical issues, traffic issues, and of course, it’ll be small, but an issue of people that try to attempt to cross the boundary of the NTTR,” explained Lee.

The Nevada Test and Training Range, home to Area 51, has long been the focus of military speculation. Officially, the government tests specialized and secretive aircraft at the location and has done so for decades.

However, conspiracies surrounding aliens and secrets involving the Roswell, New Mexico, crash of 1947 has many wondering what else is so heavily guarded behind layers of cameras, fences, detectors, and lethal force.

At least 2,000 campsites, limited to four people per spot, had been purchased for Alienstock as of Monday, Sept. 9.

Authorities said they’re concerned traffic will choke the two lane roads that cut through the isolated desert.

“We have accidents on that road because of people trying to pass when the traffic is busy,” said Lee. “I think traffic is going to be bad all the way from [Interstate] 15, possibly all the way to Rachel.”

At least 250 first responders were planned for the event.