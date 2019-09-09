‘Everything was damaged:’ Fundraiser held for family impacted by 2-alarm fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A fundraiser was held Monday, Sept. 9 for a family that lost everything in a two-alarm fire Aug. 31 near Park Place and Downer Avenue. All three families living in the home made it out safely.

"It feels so good to have the support," said Mary Haas. "It's mind-blowing."

"We're treating today like a day of celebration," said Eric Dewane.

Haas and Dewane lost everything in the fire. Haas was at home with her 2-year-old son and some family and friends when it started. A passerby alerted them.

"Just bang on the door, 'Hey, you need to get out of the house right now. Your house is on fire,'" Haas recalled.

They rushed out, as did the two other families in the building.

"Everybody got out fairly quickly," said Dewane. "There was no time to grab anything, because the fire was just spreading so fast."

Their rental unit was destroyed, along with all of their belongings.

"Everything was damaged in the fire," said Dewane. "There was no chance of getting anything. It was a matter of minutes and that whole place was up in flames."

On Monday, at The Standard Tavern, friends and strangers gathered to help -- raising money for this family of three.

"We have all of these places that have donated -- all over the city," said Binnee Khokhar, friend. "These are all of the silent auction items that were donated."

Haas and Dewane said they were grateful to be unharmed, and also, for the help.

"We are beyond thankful," said Haas.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said the cause of the fire was undetermined.

CLICK HERE if you'd like to help Haas and Dewane as they rebuild after the fire.

43.067342 -87.878043