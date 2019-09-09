Fall travel trends: The top 4 places you’ll want to visit at the seasons change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Fall isn't just about changing colors and pumpkin-flavored coffee -- it's also one of the best seasons to plan a trip. Travel expert, Jeanenne Tornatore, joins FOX6 WakeUp to share the best destinations for an affordable fall getaway.

Florida

September is the start of the off-season in Florida; historically data shows this month is the cheapest time to fly to the Sunshine State

Yes, it’s hurricane season, but that means great availability, making it easy option for a last-minute fall trip – you can keep an eye on the weather and plan as little as a week in advance and still find plenty of flight and hotel options.

St. Petersburg – on the gulf side - is a great option. Home to Florida’s “thriving downtown district” - with major airports nearby, beach activities in full swing and history & architecture out your back door.

Texas

Time to take a big city escape, Texas-style. If you haven’t been to Dallas in the past 5 years, it’s time to revisit and experience so many new neighborhoods, restaurants, hotels and attractions like it’s ‘margarita mile’.

The weather is starting to cool down for hot August temps, and there are great events in town like the Texas State Fair, and day-trip to popular spots like Waco, home to everything Magnolia (HGTV’s Chip & Joanna Gaines)

I think what makes a visit to Dallas special is staying at one of the historic hotels like The Adolphus, Autograph Collection, a beautifully-renovated boutique property in the heart of downtown.

Flights from MKE in late-Sept from $218

Europe

September and October mark the most affordable summer months to visit popular European destinations. It’s my favorite time of year to visit cities like Paris. Major attractions start to see less crowds, but temps are still in the 60s-70s.

Flights from CHICAGO ORD in October from $632

Canada

If you’re ready for some cooler weather in a really cool city, think about Edmonton. It makes for the perfect basecamp for outdoor adventures with a great restaurant scene and great events into the fall season.

You’ll want to stay in the heart of it all in the city’s new ICE district – a $2.5B sports & entertainment district.

Flights from MKE in late-Sept from $350

Close to home -- take a 'rustic road' winery tour: