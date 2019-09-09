‘Follow your dreams:’ Menomonee Falls ‘seniors’ offer advice for success during 2019-2020 school year

MENOMONEE FALLS — The new school year began for most students after Labor Day, and School District of Menomonee Falls officials celebrated with a special photo gallery featuring the “first day of school” photos of school district “seniors.”

In the photos, each senior offered advice for student success during the 2019-2020 school year.

Each photo featured the senior’s name, age, graduating class, and advice for students.

The photos were shared with FOX6 News Monday, Sept. 9, as the second week of school began for students in Menomonee Falls.

PHOTO GALLERY