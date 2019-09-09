× ‘It’s a miracle:’ Community pays for funeral after boy sold toys in order to lay uncle to rest

MULDROW, Okla. — Residents of the Oklahoma community of Muldrow helped a young boy lay his uncle — and best friend — to rest with no financial burden to the family after the boy’s heartwarming act sparked an international response.

Daniel Crase, 10, spent three days outside a Quick Way gas station selling his toys. He was trying to raise enough money to pay for his uncle Brian Douglas’ funeral.

Crase’s goal was to raise $5,000 for his uncle’s funeral. The story tugged at the heartstrings of people all over the world.

People wanted to help, and they did this by donating directly to the funeral home, and to a bank account set up especially for the burial.

One man even donated a headstone.

“It’s unexplainable,” said Brenda Crase, Daniel’s grandmother. “I can’t explain it, how I feel. Because it’s a miracle.”

Brian Crase was laid to rest on Friday, Sept. 6. The family said it was a hard day, but they were thankful for the chance to celebrate the life of their loved one.

“I want to thank and praise everyone from the bottom of my heart,” said Daniel Crase.