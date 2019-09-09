× Looking for work? Packers looking for gameday employees at job fair on Sept. 11

GREEN BAY –With Sunday’s home opener against the Minnesota Vikings approaching, the Green Bay Packers are looking for new team members to be part of bringing the Lambeau Field experience to life this upcoming season, with a walk-in job fair coming up on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m.

According to a press release, gameday employees are sought for the security and guest services departments to assist at all Packers home games and events. Applicants must be at least 16 years old for security and guest services positions.

On-site interviews will be conducted at the job fair, which will be held in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the east side of Lambeau Field, adjacent to Oneida Street. Please park in Lot 1 on the east side of the stadium.

Qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, trouble-shooting skills, ability to stay focused on job responsibilities and ability to stand throughout the entire shift. Individuals must be available for all home games, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

If unable to attend, applications can be picked up from the Guest Services desk inside the Lambeau Field Atrium.

Those interested in gameday guest services and gameday security event staff positions also can apply online at https://packers.formstack.com/forms/gamedayapplication.