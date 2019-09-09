Open Record: Blowing the whistle

MILWAUKEE — Fans have been harassing umpires and referees since the dawn of sports. But, refs say fan behavior is getting worse and sometimes even dangerous. Oftentimes, the worst offenders, refs say, are parents. In this episode of Open Record, Bryan Polcyn, Jenna Sachs and Amanda St. Hilaire take an in-depth look at why this is happening and what can be done to curb the issue. Plus, the Open Record team reveals what happens when a reporter misses a deadline.
Related show links:
-
‘You become a target:’ Wisconsin sports officials are blowing the whistle on harassment and assault
-
“We never have enough referees:” High schools are teaching student refs amid statewide shortage
Subscribe to Open Record via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio
Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter
Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter
Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter
About the Podcast: Open Record