Prosecutors: Child porn found on laptop of man under investigation for burglary at UWM

MILWAUKEE — A man under investigation in connection with a burglary at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee faces child pornography charges after a search warrant was executed on his personal laptop. The new charges were filed on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Ryan McKenna, 30, of Milwaukee, faces five counts of possession of child pornography after his laptop was seized on June 14.

According to a criminal complaint, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee police were investigating McKenna in connection with a burglary at UWM, and as part of that investigation, a search warrant was executed at his apartment, and his personal laptop was seized. The complaint said child pornography was found on that device.

The criminal complaint referenced nine images found on McKenna’s laptop.

McKenna made his initial appearance in court on Monday, Sept. 9. Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and cash bond was set at $10,000. Additionally, McKenna waived his preliminary hearing, and pleaded not guilty.

A scheduling conference was set for Oct. 8.

Online court records showed an open case filed June 19 out of Milwaukee County, in which McKenna was charged with five felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling.

Court records showed cash bond was amended on July 2 to $7,500, up from $5,000 set on June 20. An adjourned hearing for status proceedings was scheduled for Oct. 8. He pleaded not guilty on June 26.