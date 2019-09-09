Red Cross urges blood donations after Hurricane Dorian impacts supply
MILWAUKEE — As the American Red Cross works around the clock supporting those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, individuals outside the affected areas are urged to help by giving blood to ensure patients in the storm’s path and around the country have access to lifesaving blood. People can also help by making a financial donation to support relief efforts.
How to help
Donors of all blood types are urgently needed to ensure a sufficient supply for patients. Type O and B blood donors are especially needed. Make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Financial donations are also needed and allow the Red Cross to make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.
Up-to-date information about how the Red Cross is responding to Hurricane Dorian is available at redcross.org.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 9-30
Dodge
Beaver Dam
9/16/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
9/17/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
9/27/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., J.B. Kenehan, 555 Beichl Ave
Fox Lake
9/23/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 521, 220 W State St
Horicon
9/26/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Horicon Police Department, 220 Ellison St
Hustisford
9/18/2019: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St
Lomira
9/16/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St
Mayville
9/26/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street
Watertown
9/17/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive
9/30/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N554 County Road R
_______________
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
9/11/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
9/12/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 535 Stow St
9/24/2019: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
North Fond du Lac
9/11/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.
Oakfield
9/13/2019: 1:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Oakfield High School, 250 East Church Street
Ripon
9/19/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ripon College, 300 Seward St
Rosendale
9/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
9/18/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St
Jefferson
9/24/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave
Johnson Creek
10/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 129 N Watertown St
Lake Mills
10/1/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
10/3/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St
10/9/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Herzing University Kenosha, 4006 Washington Rd
_______________
Milwaukee
Milwaukee
9/10/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., AO Smith Corp, 11270 W Park Pl
9/10/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., UWM Union, 2200 E Kenwood Blvd.
9/16/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch – Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd
9/20/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St
9/20/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave
9/26/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Two Park Plaza, 10850 West Park Place
10/2/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd
10/3/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Schlitz Park Office Building, 1555 N River Center Dr
10/7/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Alumni Memorial Union, 1442 W Wisconsin Ave
10/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.
Oak Creek
10/1/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave
South Milwaukee
9/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., South Milwaukee Police Department, 2424 15th ave
West Allis
9/25/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W Lincoln Ave
_______________
Ozaukee
Cedarburg
9/19/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd
Port Washington
10/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Port Washington Police Department, 365 N Wisconsin St
_______________
Racine
Waterford
10/7/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Washington Caldwell School District, 8937 Big Bend Rd
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
10/8/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Kohler
10/2/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Kohler High School, 333 Upper Road
Plymouth
9/12/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
9/13/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
9/20/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
9/27/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
10/4/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Etude Group, 830 Virginia Ave
10/4/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
10/11/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
East Troy
9/9/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Elkhorn
10/9/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H
Lake Geneva
10/9/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mercyhealth, N2950 State Road 67 and Hwy 50
10/11/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
Whitewater
9/27/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitewater, 504 W. Starin Road
_______________
Washington
Jackson
9/23/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
9/25/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd
9/27/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100
Hartland
10/7/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Merton Community Fire Department, N67 W28343 Sussex Road
New Berlin
9/11/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Marsh & McLennan Agency, 2725 S. Moorland Road
9/23/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cleveland Pub & Grill, 14000 W. Cleveland Avenue
Oconomowoc
9/11/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Parkers Place Fitness, N48 W36105 East Wisconsin Ave
9/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
Pewaukee
9/12/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/12/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802
9/13/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/17/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/19/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/24/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/26/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/3/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/10/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Waukesha
9/19/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave
10/8/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave