Red Cross urges blood donations after Hurricane Dorian impacts supply

MILWAUKEE — As the American Red Cross works around the clock supporting those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, individuals outside the affected areas are urged to help by giving blood to ensure patients in the storm’s path and around the country have access to lifesaving blood. People can also help by making a financial donation to support relief efforts.

How to help

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed to ensure a sufficient supply for patients. Type O and B blood donors are especially needed. Make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Financial donations are also needed and allow the Red Cross to make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

Up-to-date information about how the Red Cross is responding to Hurricane Dorian is available at redcross.org.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 9-30

Dodge

Beaver Dam

9/16/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

9/17/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

9/27/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., J.B. Kenehan, 555 Beichl Ave

Fox Lake

9/23/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 521, 220 W State St

Horicon

9/26/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Horicon Police Department, 220 Ellison St

Hustisford

9/18/2019: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St

Lomira

9/16/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Mayville

9/26/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Watertown

9/17/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive

9/30/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N554 County Road R

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

9/11/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

9/12/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 535 Stow St

9/24/2019: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

North Fond du Lac

9/11/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Oakfield

9/13/2019: 1:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Oakfield High School, 250 East Church Street

Ripon

9/19/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ripon College, 300 Seward St

Rosendale

9/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

9/18/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St

Jefferson

9/24/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

Johnson Creek

10/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 129 N Watertown St

Lake Mills

10/1/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

10/3/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St

10/9/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Herzing University Kenosha, 4006 Washington Rd

_______________

Milwaukee

Milwaukee

9/10/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., AO Smith Corp, 11270 W Park Pl

9/10/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., UWM Union, 2200 E Kenwood Blvd.

9/16/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch – Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd

9/20/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St

9/20/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave

9/26/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Two Park Plaza, 10850 West Park Place

10/2/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd

10/3/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Schlitz Park Office Building, 1555 N River Center Dr

10/7/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Alumni Memorial Union, 1442 W Wisconsin Ave

10/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.

Oak Creek

10/1/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave

South Milwaukee

9/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., South Milwaukee Police Department, 2424 15th ave

West Allis

9/25/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W Lincoln Ave

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

9/19/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd

Port Washington

10/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Port Washington Police Department, 365 N Wisconsin St

_______________

Racine

Waterford

10/7/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Washington Caldwell School District, 8937 Big Bend Rd

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

10/8/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Kohler

10/2/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Kohler High School, 333 Upper Road

Plymouth

9/12/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

9/13/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/20/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/27/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/4/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Etude Group, 830 Virginia Ave

10/4/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/11/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

9/9/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

10/9/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H

Lake Geneva

10/9/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mercyhealth, N2950 State Road 67 and Hwy 50

10/11/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Whitewater

9/27/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitewater, 504 W. Starin Road

_______________

Washington

Jackson

9/23/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

9/25/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

9/27/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100

Hartland

10/7/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Merton Community Fire Department, N67 W28343 Sussex Road

New Berlin

9/11/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Marsh & McLennan Agency, 2725 S. Moorland Road

9/23/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cleveland Pub & Grill, 14000 W. Cleveland Avenue

Oconomowoc

9/11/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Parkers Place Fitness, N48 W36105 East Wisconsin Ave

9/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

Pewaukee

9/12/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/12/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

9/13/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/17/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/19/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/24/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/26/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/3/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/10/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Waukesha

9/19/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave

10/8/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave