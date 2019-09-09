TV production company donates $10K to Ozaukee County K-9 program: ‘We knew they’d put it to good use’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT WASHINGTON -- A Los Angeles-based production company has spent almost a year shadowing deputies from the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office. They are doing research on a new reality television show they hope to create -- and surprised the sheriff as their time together wrapped up.

"51 Minds Production out of Hollywood gave us $10,000 for our K-9 program," said Ozaukee County Sheriff James Johnson.

"They were so cooperative and so forthcoming with what they thought would work, how the community would react," said Jeff Palmer of 51 Minds.

Sheriff Johnson said when he heard about what 51 Minds wanted to do, he was happy to help.

"We talked about specific cases of ours that are still open, cold cases, and provided some insight into that as well," Johnson said. "Looked at how the emotional roller coaster of even a cold case can affect staff."

But the "thank you" check came as a total surprise.

"You can do a whole lot with that. A dog typically costs about $13,000 and this helps us get to that next step when we have to replace one of our current dogs," Sheriff Johnson said.

Right now, the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office has two K-9s. But taking care of them is expensive.

"They're used for tracking, narcotic detection, as well as handler protection," Johnson said.

Donations like the one made by 51 Minds goes a long way.

"One of the reasons we were so happy about being able to make this donation is we knew they'd put it to good use," Palmer said.

FOX6 News asked about any details on the crime reality show 51 Minds might be able to share. They were not at liberty to say.