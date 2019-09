There’s a new pair of pajamas that comes complete with a built-in seat.

The “Bean Bag Onesie” is a P.J. set that has a bean bag chair sewn right to the back.

The company behind the invention said now you can sit anywhere you want — plus it has a hood for extra comfort.

The convenience of bringing your chair with you wherever you go may come at a cost. The Bean Bag Oneside is selling online for just under $90.