Fire damages home near 56th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee, appears to be electrical

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters on Tuesday morning, Sept. 10 responded to the scene of house fire near 56th Street and Stack Drive in Milwaukee. The call came in around 1:45 a.m.

The victim stated that he smelled smoke coming from the bathroom. He was able to get everyone out of the residence.

MFD arrived on scene to distinguish the fire. MFD stated that fire is undetermined at this time– but appears to be an electrical fire.

This is an ongoing investigation.