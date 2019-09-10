× Fire started in attic damages Racine home

RACINE — Racine authorities responded to a fire that started in the attic of a home near Cleveland and Wright Avenues Tuesday morning, Sept. 10.

The Racine Fire Department was called to the scene around 9:30 a.m.

The fire was extinguished quickly, officials say and the homeowner and his son were able to evacuate safely.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department says the home is habitable, with about $8,000 in damage, and was left in the care of the homeowner.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.