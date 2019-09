GREEN BAY — A Green Alert has been canceled for Todd Brunette, 54, of Green Bay.

Authorities issued the alert after Brunette went missing around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9.

Officials said it’s very unusual for Brunette not to be in touch with his family. He has significant health issues for which medication is required. He rides a bicycle, but it was left behind.

Authorities said Brunette was located and is safe.