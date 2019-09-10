Inattentive driving: Man suffered serious injuries in crash involving semi on I-43 NB in Mequon

MEQUON — A driver suffered serious injuries in a crash on I-43 northbound, one mile south of Pioneer Road in Mequon Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 10.

It happened around 2 p.m., and involved a semi and an F-650 utility truck.

Officials with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office said the semi was rear-ended by the utility truck on the shoulder of I-43 northbound.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver of the semi, a man, 61, from Polo, Illinois, was slowing due to traffic congestion from an unrelated crash, and pulled to the shoulder.

The driver of the utility truck, a man, 45, from Racine, failed to notice the slowing traffic and was unable to stop in time, so he pulled over the shoulder, where he struck the semi.

The F-650 came to rest in the ditch.

The driver of the utility truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The right lane of I-43 northbound was closed as a result of the crash — causing big backups into rush hour.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver of the utility truck would be cited for inattentive driving.

