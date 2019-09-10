Driver crashes vehicle into West Allis home while fleeing from police

Posted 5:38 am, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:05AM, September 10, 2019

WEST ALLIS -- An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a home near 72nd and Cleveland in West Allis early Tuesday morning, Sept. 10. The crashed happened during a police pursuit.

Tire tracks can be seen in the front yard leading up to a gaping hole.

According to police, the pursuit began after officers attempted to stop the vehicle for "traffic-related offenses."

Vehicle crashes into home near 72nd and Cleveland in West Allis

Vehicle crashes into home near 72nd and Cleveland in West Allis

No one inside the home was injured.

No additional details have been released  -- including if any arrests were made or if anyone inside the fleeing vehicle was injured.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.