Driver crashes vehicle into West Allis home while fleeing from police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a home near 72nd and Cleveland in West Allis early Tuesday morning, Sept. 10. The crashed happened during a police pursuit.

Tire tracks can be seen in the front yard leading up to a gaping hole.

According to police, the pursuit began after officers attempted to stop the vehicle for "traffic-related offenses."

No one inside the home was injured.

No additional details have been released -- including if any arrests were made or if anyone inside the fleeing vehicle was injured.