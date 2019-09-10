× Job fair Thursday, Sept. 12 at Miller Park for veterans, military spouses, transitioning military

MILWAUKEE — A job fair was scheduled for Thursday afternoon, Sept. 12 at Miller Park — especially for veterans, military spouses, and transitioning military.

According to a news release, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary were scheduled to host the Veterans Job Fair from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., with the event featuring more than 30 employers ready to hire.

The release stated RecruitMilitary has focused efforts on the more than 600,000 military spouses in the United States who are unemployed and/or underemployed — actively working to help address the nearly 25% unemployment rate among military spouses, more than six times the national average, and the highest unemployment rate of any singular group in the U.S.

A new job search tool was launched in partnership with Google to assist military spouse and military trained talent to explore 8,000 remote work options in the RecruitMilitary database of more than 250,000 jobs.

Additionally, RecruitMilitary launched a program created by veterans and military spouses for veterans and military spouses: Team Transition — the first program designed to fully support the family members of service members through career networking opportunities and resources. Team Transition provides resources to help military spouses and dependents secure employment, explore career opportunities and enhance educational and licensing initiatives to secure stability as the foundation of the military family, the release said.