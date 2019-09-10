Manitowoc police warn about distracted driving after video shows dramatic crash

MANITOWOC — A dramatic crash captured on video in Manitowoc has police reminding everyone about the dangers of distracted driving.

The crash happened on Sunday, Sept. 8 near North Rapids Road and Waldo Boulevard.

Video shows a white SUV drive through a red light, and a black car hits it from the side in the middle of the intersection.

The impact from the crash caused the SUV to roll.

Police said the occupants inside the SUV were trapped. Thanks to good Samaritans in the area, everyone inside the SUV was quickly freed.

