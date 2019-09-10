Meijer, ALDI join growing list of retailers asking customers to not openly carry guns in stores

MILWAUKEE — Meijer and ALDI have joined the growing list of retailers to ask customers not to openly carry guns in their stores.

Both companies made the announcement on Twitter on Monday, Sept. 9.

Meijer said the open display of firearms makes customers and employees feel unsafe.

The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, so we respectfully request that our customers do not open carry firearms at Meijer. We’ve made this decision because open carry can create an environment that makes our customers and team members feel unsafe. — Meijer (@meijer) September 9, 2019

ALDI asked customers to refrain from openly displaying firearms in any of their stores, except for authorized law enforcement.

At ALDI, the safety of our employees, customers and the community is our highest priority. Alongside many other businesses, we are asking that our customers refrain from openly displaying firearms in any of our stores, except for authorized law enforcement personnel. — ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) September 9, 2019

Meijer and ALDI join fellow retailers Walmart, Kroger, and Walgreens — which announced similar policies.