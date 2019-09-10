Meijer, ALDI join growing list of retailers asking customers to not openly carry guns in stores

MILWAUKEE — Meijer and ALDI have joined the growing list of retailers to ask customers not to openly carry guns in their stores.
Both companies made the announcement on Twitter on Monday, Sept. 9.
Meijer said the open display of firearms makes customers and employees feel unsafe.
ALDI asked customers to refrain from openly displaying firearms in any of their stores, except for authorized law enforcement.
Meijer and ALDI join fellow retailers Walmart, Kroger, and Walgreens — which announced similar policies.
43.038902 -87.906474