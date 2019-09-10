Mercedes-Benz is rolling out two new vehicles, the technology inside turns both into race cars

Posted 9:31 am, September 10, 2019, by

We are going behind the wheel of two of the most high-tech vehicles on the road. Auto expert Nik Miles joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the new rides from Mercedes-Benz that cost together nearly $300,000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.