MILWAUKEE -- IT Chapter Two is scaring its way to the top of the box office. The sequel, based on Stephen King's novel, brought in $185 million globally over the weekend. That's the second best opening in history for a horror movie. The first "IT" film set the all-time opening record back in 2017. Gino joins Real Milwaukee with the buzz on horror flicks -- and to talk about the ones we find most frightening.
Oh the horror! The buzz on scary movies, second highest horror movie opening
-
‘It: Chapter Two’ scares up $91 million with debut
-
A look at the most anticipated movies hitting the box office this month
-
New movie ‘Angel Has Fallen:’ Gino gets escape training from former CIA agent
-
Gino takes us back to 1989 when the movie ‘Major League’ was filming in town
-
‘Angel Has Fallen’ tops box office with $21.3 million debut
-
-
Mike Moh stars as Bruce Lee in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’
-
A movie that will make you sing — and one that will have you screaming
-
Disney reveals Emma Stone’s new look as a punk rock Cruella de Vil
-
Gino talks with the stars of the new movie ‘Brittany Runs a Marathon’
-
Gino talks with Gerard Butler to talk about the latest installment of the ‘Fallen’ series
-
-
Brewers designate opening day starter Jhoulys Chacín for assignment
-
Netflix to cut back on smoking after ‘Stranger Things’ criticism
-
3 moms on a mission: Gino has a look at the new comedy ‘Otherhood’