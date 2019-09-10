Oh the horror! The buzz on scary movies, second highest horror movie opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- IT Chapter Two is scaring its way to the top of the box office. The sequel, based on Stephen King's novel, brought in $185 million globally over the weekend. That's the second best opening in history for a horror movie. The first "IT" film set the all-time opening record back in 2017. Gino joins Real Milwaukee with the buzz on horror flicks -- and to talk about the ones we find most frightening.