Patriots WR Antonio Brown accused of rape by former trainer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of rape by a former trainer.

Britney Taylor said Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Sept. 10 in the Southern District of Florida.

Brown denied the allegations. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, said it was “a consensual personal relationship.”

The New York Times first reported the lawsuit.

Messages were left seeking comment from the Patriots and the NFL.

Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders after clashing with the team throughout training camp. He agreed to a contract with New England on Saturday, Sept. 7, but has yet to play for the Patriots.