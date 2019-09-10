Patriots WR Antonio Brown accused of rape by former trainer

Posted 8:48 pm, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:49PM, September 10, 2019
Antonio Brown (Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of rape by a former trainer.

Britney Taylor said Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Sept. 10 in the Southern District of Florida.

Brown denied the allegations. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, said it was “a consensual personal relationship.”

The New York Times first reported the lawsuit.

Messages were left seeking comment from the Patriots and the NFL.

Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders after clashing with the team throughout training camp. He agreed to a contract with New England on Saturday, Sept. 7, but has yet to play for the Patriots.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.