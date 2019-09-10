× Police: Man killed children’s cat then sent them pictures of their dead pet

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo, New York man has been charged with felony animal cruelty and child endangerment after a disturbing case of animal abuse.

According to Buffalo Police, Antonio Martin, 40, killed his children’s pet cat by hanging the animal by it’s neck from the children’s bed at a home on Carolina Street, late Saturday or early Sunday . Police say Brown then sent pictures of the dead cat to three of his children.

Investigators say Martin admitted to the crime and was arrested on Sunday morning. Martin is facing an aggravated animal cruelty charge and two counts of child endangerment.