× Seniors get free admission to Discovery World weekdays from Sep. 17-27

MILWAUKEE — Discovery World is celebrating September by offering free admission to seniors on the weekdays.

A news release from the museum says grandma, grandpa, and everyone over the age of 60 is invited to explore our interactive exhibits, tour Les Paul’s House of Sound, and enjoy Milwaukee’s lakefront when it’s a little quieter than normal.

The free admission on weekdays begins Tuesday, Sept. 17 and runs through Friday, Sept. 27.

IMPORTANT: Discovery World is closed on Mondays. Valid identification is required to be eligible for free admission.