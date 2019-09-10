Dorian Relief Effort: Bahamas, Abaco Islands
September 10
September 9
Fox Point man alive after riding out Hurricane Dorian in Abaco Islands, Bahamas
Death toll climbs to 20 in Hurricane Dorian devastated Bahamas
The Bahamas’ hurricane death toll is rising fast as survivors try to get out
Bahamas evacuees told to get off ferry headed to the U.S.
‘There is nothing here’: The future is uncertain for 70,000 in the Bahamas left homeless by Dorian
-
‘Bahamians need help:’ Fox Point man recalls surviving Category 5 Dorian as it hit Abaco Islands
Shocking satellite images show Dorian’s wrath in Bahamas; 7 confirmed dead
‘A historic tragedy:’ Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas, at least 5 dead
September 6
September 5
Bahamas evacuees arrive at a Florida port on a cruise ship after facing Hurricane Dorian’s devastation